Disruption in Parliament adversely impacts life of common man, says Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh on Sunday said that the legislature should discharge its duties in a proper manner and the Government should be mindful of its accountability to the Parliament. He was speaking on the concluding day of the Orientation Programme for newly elected/nominated MPs of Rajya Sabha.

Advocating for constitutional balance and mutual cooperation between three organs of the State, he said that legislature is the most important organ and is considered the 'Light House' in a democracy. Expressing his concern over continuous disruption in the proceedings of the house, Deputy Chairman said that Parliament can abdicate its responsibility only at its own peril. Continued interruption in Parliament can give way to lack of executive accountability and judicial overreach. Apart from the expenses incurred in running the house, disruption in Parliament has an adverse impact on the life of the common man.

He shared his thoughts with the new Members and urged them to behave in accordance with parliamentary decorum and obey the laid down rules. He also added that the Government as well as the opposition should run the House on the principle of "spirit of accommodation" and "consensus building". Self-introspection by the MPs and scrupulously follow the rules which are the collective expression of the House.

Recollecting a piece of advice tendered by the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee to him, he said that regular attendance of and sitting through the proceedings of the House can help Members to understand and master the rules and proceedings of the House. Harivansh advised the Members to do proper homework on the topic they want to speak on and also to note down the specific points to be raised in advance so that they are able to cover all the important points and suggestions within the specified time allotted to them.

He quoted Dr BR Ambedkar, which says, "Unless we in Parliament realise our responsibilities and shoulder the task of looking after the welfare and good of the people within a reasonable time, I have not the slightest doubt in my own mind that this Parliament will be treated by the public outside with utter contempt. It would be a thing not wanted at all." Notably, a two-day Orientation Programme organised by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for the newly elected/ nominated Members of Rajya Sabha concluded on Sunday.

The second day of the programme began with a session on 'Parliamentary Privileges' delivered by Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Trinamool Congress' Derek O' Brien engaged the attention of the Members through his unique interaction full of practical tips as guidance on the subject 'Raising Matters of Public Importance'. Whereas, Prasanna Acharya spoke about 'Ethics in Politics: Do's and Don'ts for Members by citing examples of veteran parliamentarians of the present and the past. Besides, useful information was disseminated to the new Members on matters concerning IT facilities in Rajya Sabha, MPLADs and Member's salary, allowance and amenities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)