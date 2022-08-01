LS revokes suspension of 4 Congress members
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress members, after party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not the intention of the opposition to hurt the chair.
The Congress members were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House. The suspension of Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani was revoked after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to the effect, which was approved by the House.
After the revocation of suspension, the House took up discussion on price rise which was initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Naveen Jindal alleges glass of PCR van outside his house broken in attack, Delhi Police denies claim
African National Congress stalwart Jessie Duarte passes away after battling cancer
Nearly half of households find repair cost exorbitant for broken devices: Survey
Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo skips Congress legislature party meeting being held at CM Bhupesh Baghel's residence in Raipur: sources.
Chhattisgarh: Woman, two minor sons charred to death in fire at their house