India confirms its first monkeypox death
Reuters | Kochi | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 15:07 IST
- Country:
- Japan
India confirmed its first monkeypox death on Monday, which occurred in the state of Kerala, a Kerala government minister told reporters.
The man died on Saturday and his family had told officials he had tested positive in the United Arab Emirates on July 21.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Kerala
- United Arab Emirates
Advertisement