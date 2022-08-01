Kuwait reappoints oil, finance ministers in new cabinet

Left Menu

Kuwait reappointed Oil Minister Mohammed Al-Fares and Finance Minister Abdul Wahab al-Rasheed in a cabinet formed on Monday under a new prime minister, largely resembling the caretaker government that resigned in April. Last week the crown prince of the Gulf Arab OPEC producer had named Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister to replace Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid, who had faced a combative parliament in a feud between the government and elected assembly that has hindered fiscal reform.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Last week the crown prince of the Gulf Arab OPEC producer had named Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister to replace Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid, who had faced a combative parliament in a feud between the government and elected assembly that has hindered fiscal reform. Now that a government has been formed, parliament is expected to hold a session to approve the state budget.

The government would also oversee legislative elections to be called by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who last month said he was dissolving parliament in a move welcomed by opposition lawmakers pressing for a new premier. Sheikh Meshal late last year took over most of the duties of the country's ruling emir.

The new 12-member cabinet includes only one woman, Rana Al-Fares, who was appointed minister of state for municipal affairs and telecommunications and information technology affairs. The defence minister is also acting interior minister, a position that was previously held by new premier Sheikh Ahmad, who is the current emir's son.

The previous government had resigned ahead of a non-cooperation vote in parliament against Sheikh Sabah, who had been prime minister since late 2019. OPEC member Kuwait bans political parties but has given its legislature more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, including the power to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence votes against senior government officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

