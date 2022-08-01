Former Sri Lankan president not getting privileges in Singapore, minister says
Singapore's foreign minister said on Monday former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not being accorded any privileges or immunity in Singapore.
Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on July 14, a day after fleeing his crisis-ridden country via Maldives and following a popular uprising that forced him to resign as president.
"In general, the Singapore Government does not accord privileges, immunity and hospitality to former Heads of State or Heads of Government. Consequently, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not accorded any privileges, immunity or hospitality," the minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Muted protests on Gotabaya Rajapaksa's entry into Singapore
Ranil Wickremesinghe wins Presidential polls in Sri Lanka, succeeds Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Ranil Wickremesinghe wins Presidential polls in Sri Lanka, succeeds Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Singapore government says former Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa granted short-term visit pass
Criminal complaint filed against Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Singapore for 'war crimes'