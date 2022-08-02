Left Menu

Pakistan's election commission rules former PM Khan's party received illegal funds - local media

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 02-08-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 11:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's election commission ruled on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party had received illegal funds, several local TV channels said. In a case that has dragged on for years, Khan's party was accused of receiving funds from abroad, which is illegal in Pakistan.

The decision could pave the way for the banning of Khan and his party from politics.

