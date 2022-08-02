Pakistan's election commission rules former PM Khan's party received illegal funds - local media

Pakistan's election commission ruled on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party had received illegal funds, several local TV channels said. In a case that has dragged on for years, Khan's party was accused of receiving funds from abroad, which is illegal in Pakistan.

The decision could pave the way for the banning of Khan and his party from politics.

