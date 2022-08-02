Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned for almost an hour as Shiv Sena MPs protested against the alleged misuse of probe agencies while citing the arrest of their leader Sanjay Raut.

The Sena MPs also sought a discussion on the arrest of Raut by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has rejected notices given under Rule 267 seeking setting aside of the business of the day to discuss the issue.

But Shiv Sena MPs and some other opposition members tried to raise the issue, forcing Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.

Shiv Sena MPs were up on their feet as soon as BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma had taken oath as members of the Upper House and official papers laid on the table of the House.

Naidu said he has received notices under Rule 267 from some MPs including K C Venugopal of the Congress, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai, Binoy Viswam of the CPI and AAP's Raghav Chadha.

''I have gone through it...They are to be discussed in normal course (of business),'' he said.

But this did not satisfy the opposition MPs who were up on their feet.

Naidu asked them to sit down.

''Everything is important... This is not the way. Don't do injustice to others,'' he said seeking taking up of listed Zero Hour submissions.

As the MPs persisted, he asked if they want the House to be adjourned till Wednesday.

Soon after, he adjourned the proceedings till noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)