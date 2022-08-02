UP legislative council bypoll: 2 BJP candidates set to enter upper house

Two BJP candidates are set to enter the Uttar Pradesh legislative council as the nomination paper of Samajwadi Party's Kriti Kol was on Tuesday rejected on the grounds of her age.

The two seats on which the bypolls are to be held fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party’s Ahmad Hassan and the resignation of BJP’s Thakur Jaiveer Singh, who won the recent assembly polls.

During scrutiny, the nomination paper of the SP candidate was not found valid and rejected as she is 28-years-old and does not fulfil the required minimum age criterion of 30 years for entering the House, Election Officer Brijbhushan Dubey told PTI.

The candidate has in her affidavit and electoral identity card mentioned her age as 28 years, which does not fulfil the minimum age criterion, he added.

Following the development, Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar and Nirmala Paswan, who filed their nominations as BJP candidates on Monday, are set to enter the upper house of the state legislature.

On Saturday, the BJP had declared Sainthwar, its Gorakhpur regional president and Paswan, its Kashi region vice president as the party's official candidates.

