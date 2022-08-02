Left Menu

I was offered Rs 25 cr for my Rajya Sabha vote: Rajasthan minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:20 IST
I was offered Rs 25 cr for my Rajya Sabha vote: Rajasthan minister
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's minister of state for soldiers’ welfare Rajendra Gudha has claimed he was offered Rs 25 crore if he voted for a particular candidate in the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

The MLA, who switched from the Bahujan Samaj Party to the Congress earlier, claimed that he was similarly offered Rs 60 crore during the rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in 2020.

Gudha said he spurned both offers and did not mention any leader or a party while making the allegation.

The minister in the state’s Congress government was addressing an event at a private school in Jhunjhunu on Monday.

In a video which surfaced Tuesday, he is heard replying to a question from a student. “I had an offer of Rs 25 crore to give my vote to one person. I then asked my wife,” he said, adding that she told him that they would rather have “goodwill”.

He also referred to the rebellion against the Gehlot government by the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

“I would also like to tell you that when the political crisis was going on, I had an offer of Rs 60 crore. I talked to my family. My wife, son and daughter said that they want goodwill and not money,” he said.

“When those with you think like that, everything will be fine,” he told the schoolgirl.

Gudha is one of the six MLAs who won the 2018 assembly elections as BSP candidates and joined the Congress in 2019. They remained in the Gehlot camp when Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs revolted against his leadership in July 2020.

Gudha was made a minister of state, handling the department for the welfare of ex-servicemen, during the cabinet expansion in November 2021.

Gehlot has repeatedly accused the BJP of trying to destabilize his government by offering crores of rupees to MLAs.

In the Rajya Sabha elections held for four seats in June, the BJP had supported independent candidate and media baron Subhash Chandra.

Chandra was defeated. Three ruling Congress nominees and a BJP candidate won the RS elections from the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022