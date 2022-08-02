Left Menu

Cong constitutes political affairs committee of its U'khand unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:36 IST
Cong constitutes political affairs committee of its U'khand unit
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday constituted the political affairs committee of its Uttarakhand unit which includes former chief minister Harish Rawat and the AICC in-charge of the state Devender Yadav.

''Congress president has approved the constitution of political affairs committee of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,'' said an official communication from the party.

Those in the panel besides Yadav and Rawat include party's state president Karan Mahara, CLP leader Yashpal Arya, Bhuwan Kapri, Pritam Singh and former state unit chief Ganesh Godiyal.

Besides, Nav Prabhat, Rajendra Singh Bhandari, Qazi Nizamuddin, Sumit Hridayesh, Prakash Joshi, Vaibhav Walia and Ishita Sedhe are also members of the panel.

State chiefs of Mahila Congress and Youth Congress as well as state chief organiser Seva Dal and state president NSUI will also be special invitees to the committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022