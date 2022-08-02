Announce statehood for J-K on August 15: J-K Congress to PM Modi

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce statehood for the union territory and holding of assembly elections during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on August 15.

J-K Congress leader G A Mir said the party will hold 75-kilometer-long ‘padayatra’ in every district of the country in connection with the 75th year of Independence.

He said the ‘tiranga yatra’ will cover also several areas in Jammu and Kashmir from August 9 to 14.

Mir chaired a preparatory meeting of senior leaders in which the schedule of programmes from August 9 to 14 was discussed, a party statement said.

The Congress will hold a strong protest on August 5 throughout the country and gherao the prime minister’s house against unprecedented price hike of all items of everyday use, Mir said.

He said the Congress has asked Prime Minister Modi to announce statehood to Jammu and Kashmir on August 15 from the Red Fort besides holding of assembly elections at the earliest.

The people's rights were taken away unilaterally and now when the government claims normalcy in J-K, it should announce statehood with constitutional safeguards for land and jobs for the UT besides a clear roadmap for conducting assembly elections, Mir said.

Replying to questions about the sale of national flags at the BJP office here, he said the saffron party has sold all assets of the country and now “it's the turn of trianga”.

He also said daily wage workers deserve all benefits after decades of service.

