Left Menu

Mexico probes former president Pena Nieto for money laundering, sources say

It said the investigations into money laundering and illegal international transfers stemmed from complaints by tax authorities. In July, Mexico's anti-money laundering unit asked the FGR to investigate millions of dollars' worth of money transfers abroad addressed to Pena Nieto.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 05:34 IST
Mexico probes former president Pena Nieto for money laundering, sources say

Mexico's attorney general's office is investigating former president Enrique Pena Nieto for alleged money laundering, illicit enrichment, and illegal international transfers, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sources said Pena Nieto, who was president from 2012 until 2016, is the person identified as "Enrique P" in a statement from the attorney general's office (FGR) on Tuesday. Reuters was not immediately able to contact Pena Nieto for comment. He previously denied any wrongdoing when reports of an investigation by Mexico's anti-money laundering unit emerged last month.

The Tuesday statement said the FGR was "developing investigation procedures" into various federal crimes. It said the investigations into money laundering and illegal international transfers stemmed from complaints by tax authorities.

In July, Mexico's anti-money laundering unit asked the FGR to investigate millions of dollars' worth of money transfers abroad addressed to Pena Nieto. Pena Nieto addressed the accusations in a series of tweets at the time, saying, "I am certain that before the competent authorities I will be allowed to clarify any question about my assets and demonstrate their legality."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022