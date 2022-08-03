Left Menu

Mayawati announces support to NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-08-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 11:45 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday announced her party's support to NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. Making the announcement on Twitter, she said, ''Keeping in mind the larger public interest and the party movement, the Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to support Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice presidential poll.'' The BJP had last month named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice presidential candidate.

The Mayawati-led party had also supported NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. PTI ABN NB SRY

