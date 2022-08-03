Left Menu

Trump-backed candidate Finchem wins Republican nomination for Arizona secretary of state

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 12:42 IST
Mark Finchem Image Credit: Wikipedia
Mark Finchem, an Arizona state lawmaker who has embraced former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud, won the Republican nomination on Wednesday for secretary of state, the state's top election post, Edison Research projected.

Trump-backed Finchem, who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol attack, has called on Arizona legislators to decertify the results of the 2020 election when Democratic President Joe Biden narrowly won the state. The winner of November's general election will oversee the state's elections, including the presidential contest in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

