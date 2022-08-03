Left Menu

UK Conservative Party enhance security around ballot for leadership

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2022 13:36 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's ruling Conservative Party said on Wednesday it had enhanced security around the ballot process to decide its next leader, who will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

"We have consulted with the NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre) throughout this process and have decided to enhance security around the ballot process," a party spokesman said. "Eligible members will start receiving ballot packs this week."

