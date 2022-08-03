UK Conservative Party enhance security around ballot for leadership
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 13:34 IST
Britain's ruling Conservative Party said on Wednesday it had enhanced security around the ballot process to decide its next leader, who will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.
"We have consulted with the NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre) throughout this process and have decided to enhance security around the ballot process," a party spokesman said. "Eligible members will start receiving ballot packs this week."
