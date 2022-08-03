Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today amid uproar by Oppn

The Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid a ruckus created by the Opposition over the "misuse" of central agencies and other issues. Shortly before the adjournment, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was introduced in the Lower House.

Earlier, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and K Suresh submitted adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion over the recent searches at the offices of the National Herald by the Enforcement Directorate. In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow a discussion over the "misuse" of central agencies.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge and his colleague Deepender Singh Hooda, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, and AAP's Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha gave notices under rule 267 but they were not admitted. "You know my position. These are all notices not worth to be taken up under 267," Naidu said.

Rule 267 provides for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue being raised in such notice. The Monsoon Session convened on July 18 and will conclude on August 12.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that a meeting will be held on August 5 regarding the upcoming Vice-presidential polls. Addressing the media persons after attending the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Joshi said, "We will be meeting again on August 5 regarding vice-presidential polls."

The Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary party meeting began on Tuesday morning in the Parliament Library Building in the presence of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, S Jaishankar, Anurag Thakur and Pralhad Joshi were among those who were seen arriving for the meeting at the Parliament Library building. Rajnath Singh is chairing the meeting.

Notably, the election for the Vice President's post will be held on August 6. This comes just as the tenure of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10, 2022. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while opposition parties have announced Margaret Alva as their candidate.

The vice president of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

