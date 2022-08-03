Left Menu

Lula's advantage over Bolsonaro in Brazil's October elections narrows -poll

The Genial/Quaest poll also showed that the negative view of Bolsonaro's government fell to 43%, down from the 47% seen in July, while the percentage of those who see the government in a positive light increased one percentage point to 27%. For 40% of respondents, the country's economic situation remains the biggest issue the nation faces, a smaller percentage if compared to the 44% seen in July.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:04 IST
Lula's advantage over Bolsonaro in Brazil's October elections narrows -poll
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a lead against incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of October's presidential election but is losing the strong leadership he had in January, a Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed. Lula is seen with 44% voter support in a first-round vote to Bolsonaro's 32%, a 12-point lead that has fallen from 14 points in the previous poll.

In an expected run-off, Lula, a former president, is seen winning with a narrower 14 percentage point gap - taking 51% of the vote versus 37% for Bolsonaro, the Genial/Quaest poll said. The Genial/Quaest poll also showed that the negative view of Bolsonaro's government fell to 43%, down from the 47% seen in July, while the percentage of those who see the government in a positive light increased one percentage point to 27%.

For 40% of respondents, the country's economic situation remains the biggest issue the nation faces, a smaller percentage compared to the 44% seen in July. Pollster Quaest interviewed 2,000 voters in person between July 28 and July 31. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022