Left Menu

Argentina's incoming economy chief expected to announce budget cuts

Argentina's next economy minister, Sergio Massa, formally takes the reins of his newly-dubbed "superministry" on Wednesday, with expectations that he will announce spending cuts to calm markets amid a deepening economic crisis. Local markets appeared encouraged on Wednesday ahead of the expected announcements.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 04-08-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 00:24 IST
Argentina's incoming economy chief expected to announce budget cuts
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's next economy minister, Sergio Massa, formally takes the reins of his newly-dubbed "superministry" on Wednesday, with expectations that he will announce spending cuts to calm markets amid a deepening economic crisis. The South American country's large fiscal deficit, exacerbated by years of overspending, raging inflation, high debt and an ailing peso currency all await Massa as he becomes Argentina's third economic chief in just the past month.

A former congressional leader and lawyer from the ruling Peronist coalition, Massa is scheduled to be sworn in around 5 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) in Buenos Aires. He is due to then make a speech where new spending cuts as well as measures to boost dwindling foreign reserves are expected to be announced. Local markets appeared encouraged on Wednesday ahead of the expected announcements. Argentina's main S&P Merval stock index was up 0.93% in morning trading before falling back to just above the previous day's close.

On Tuesday, the index gained nearly 1%. The center-left governing coalition's warring factions have united behind Massa, seen by many as perhaps President Alberto Fernandez's last chance to staunch economic bleeding that has hurt the government's popularity ahead of next year's presidential vote.

"The economy is in a difficult situation, with a very complicated global context," Juan Manzur, Fernandez's chief of staff, told reporters. "But in spite of all our problems, we have confidence in him." Massa is set to lead a vastly expanded economy ministry, in which the agriculture, production and trade secretariats will answer to him. Economy minister Martin Guzman abruptly resigned in early July and Silvina Batakis only lasted a few weeks after him in the role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption injected enormous water into Earth’s stratosphere - enough to fill ~58,000 Olympic pools

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption injected enormous water into Earth’s stratosphe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022