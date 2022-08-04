Left Menu

Nine miners likely trapped after collapse at Mexican mine, says president

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 04:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 04:43 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday nine miners were "likely" trapped in a coal mine in the state of Coahuila after it collapsed.

"I hope we find them safe," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter, adding that the collapse of the mine caused a flood inside. Some 92 elements of the national defense secretary were at the seen, as well as specialists and rescue dogs, he said.

The mine is located in the Sabinas municipality and local media showed footage of family members asking about the miners outside the premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

