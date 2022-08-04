Left Menu

Centre keeping Oppn engaged in trivial topics to divert attention from burning issues: Mayawati

Due to this, the central government succeeds in escaping its responsibility, Mayawati said during a review meeting of the party organisations in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Mayawati.Alleging that the government was inciting the Opposition by picking petty issues in Parliament, she said, It is grossly unfair, anti-people and bad for the country.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 18:20 IST
Centre keeping Oppn engaged in trivial topics to divert attention from burning issues: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday said the Centre was keeping the Opposition engaged in petty issues in Parliament to avoid discussions on burning issues, and said this would lead to autocracy.

She also accused the BJP of trying to topple democratically elected governments and said its money power was posing a threat to regional party governments.

''Even during the Parliament session, there is no proper discussion on burning issues. Due to this, the central government succeeds in escaping its responsibility,'' Mayawati said during a review meeting of the party organizations in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Mayawati.

Alleging that the government was inciting the Opposition by picking petty issues in Parliament, she said, ''It is grossly unfair, anti-people and bad for the country. If the governments are not serious, responsible and accountable towards the Parliament and Houses in states, it will further increase autocracy in the country.'' Mayawati claimed there was currently no government that could pro-actively work on issues such as inflation, poverty and unemployment with honesty.

She alleged that casteism, corruption and malice hollowed the country during the Congress regime, but these are coupled with communal violence, tension and animosity in the BJP rule.

Mayawati said even in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, and southern states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the governments were unable to provide employment opportunities to tackle poverty.

On the political fiasco in Maharashtra and the developments in Jharkhand, she said, ''Earlier, due to the dominance of criminals, politics was unstable and infamous. But now, money power is dominating. It is becoming very difficult for governments of small parties to survive.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022