Assam CM urges all states to include chapter on Lachit Borphukan

In February, former president Ram Nath Kovind launched the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Borphukan. Sarmas letter is a part of the Assam governments series of initiatives related to the year-long birth anniversary celebrations of the 17th century great Ahom army general, the Chief Ministers Office said in a statement.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 18:23 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wrote to his counterparts in other states requesting them to include a chapter on Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in the school and college syllabus.

Sarma, in his letter, said that despite being a shining example of patriotism and love for one's motherland, Lachit Borphukan's accomplishments remain comparatively unknown in many parts of the country.

Requesting his counterparts to include the history and valour of Lachit Borphukon in the curriculum, the Assam chief minister said this will contribute to spreading patriotic ideals among the youth and inspire them to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.

Lachit Borphukan was a great army commander of the Ahom kingdom. He is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' that thwarted an attempt by the Mughal forces to take back Assam.

The National Defence Academy has been awarding its best cadet with the Lachit Borphukan Gold Medal every year since 1999. In February, former president Ram Nath Kovind launched the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Borphukan. Sarma's letter is a part of the Assam government's series of initiatives related to the year-long birth anniversary celebrations of the 17th century great Ahom army general, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

