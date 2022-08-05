Modi speaks to Filipino President Marcos Jr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and highlighted the important role that the Philippines plays in India's vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi also assured Marcos Jr of India's ''full support'' in his plans and projects for the Philippines' development.

Marcos Jr became the Philippine president on June 30, succeeding Rodrigo Duterte.

''Pleased to speak with President @bongbongmarcos today. I conveyed my best wishes to him for a successful tenure as the President of the Republic of the Philippines. I look forward to working closely with him to continue strengthening the India-Philippines ties,'' Modi tweeted.

''The prime minister congratulated Marcos Jr. for his election as the 17th President of the Philippines. The two leaders reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement, and expressed satisfaction at the rapid growth of cooperation between the two countries in recent years,'' an official statement said.

It said Modi reiterated the important role that the Philippines plays in India's Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision and expressed the desire to further expand bilateral relations.

''The prime minister also assured President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of India's full support in his plans and projects for Philippines' development,'' it said. The Philippines is a key strategic partner of India in the Southeast Asian region and the bilateral defence and security ties have been on an upswing in the last few years, especially in the maritime domain.

The Philippines is also a key member of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), an influential bloc with whom India's ties have witnessed a major expansion in the last one decade.

In January, the Philippines concluded a USD 375 million deal with India for the procurement of three batteries of the BrahMos cruise missile.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

In a related development, India signed a framework agreement with the Philippines in March that provided for government-to-government deals for the supply of defence hardware and equipment.

