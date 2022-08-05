Assam: Congress protests price rise, unemployment

Left Menu

The Opposition Congress on Friday staged demonstrations across Assam protesting various issues, including price rise and unemployment, and attempted to gherao the Raj Bhavan at Guwahati.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, several MLAs and leaders participated in the main protest programme here.

A demonstration was organised near the Raj Bhavan, from where the Congress leaders and workers marched towards the governor's official residence.

Police personnel, however, tried to prevent the protestors in their attempt, even as the agitators managed to break through a couple of barricades and advance towards the Raj Bhavan.

As the procession neared the Raj Bhavan, police detained the protestors, including Bora, and took them away from the spot.

''Some of our members sustained minor injuries in the police action. They were detained for some hours and later released,'' a Congress leader said.

He said a memorandum was later submitted to Governor Jagdish Mukhi by a team of five senior leaders of the party.

Similar protests were also staged at the district and block levels, the leader said.

''Our protest was against price rise, increasing unemployment rates, flood issue of Assam and levy of GST on essential food items. We have submitted memorandums to the local authorities with our demands and want immediate action from the government to address those,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

