U.S. Senate Leader Schumer says excise tax on stock buybacks included in climate and tax bill
The tax, energy and prescription drugs legislation proposed by Democrats will include an excise tax on stock buybacks, U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.
The bill could face a vote as soon as Saturday afternoon.
