Peru finance minister expected to depart in cabinet reshuffle
Peru's finance minister is expected to depart after a cabinet reshuffle, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters Friday.
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo could carry out his fifth cabinet reshuffle just one year into his presidency later on Friday.
