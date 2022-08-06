Left Menu

Peru finance minister expected to depart in cabinet reshuffle

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-08-2022 06:50 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 06:50 IST
Peru's finance minister is expected to depart after a cabinet reshuffle, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters Friday.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo could carry out his fifth cabinet reshuffle just one year into his presidency later on Friday.

