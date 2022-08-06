Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 14:15 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday.

''CM of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel called on PM Narendra Modi,'' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

It also posted pictures of the meeting between the two leaders on Twitter.

