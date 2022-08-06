Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets PM Narendra Modi
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday.
''CM of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel called on PM Narendra Modi,'' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.
It also posted pictures of the meeting between the two leaders on Twitter.
