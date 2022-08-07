Culture Minister Reddy receives soil from Goa, to be used in construction of new Parliament
Soil collected from different parts of Goa has been brought to Delhi and will be used in the construction of the new parliament building.
Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy received the soil in a pot from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday.
''Received the auspicious Goan soil collected from all parts of Goa, which will be contributed towards the construction of new Parliament, in New Delhi, from the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant,'' Reddy tweeted.
The foundation stone of the new Parliament building was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 10, 2020.
In a statement, the PMO had said that the new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' and will be a landmark opportunity to build a people's Parliament for the first time after the Independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of 'New India' in the 75th anniversary of Independence.
