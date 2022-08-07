Left Menu

Culture Minister Reddy receives soil from Goa, to be used in construction of new Parliament

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 07:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 07:31 IST
Culture Minister Reddy receives soil from Goa, to be used in construction of new Parliament
  • Country:
  • India

Soil collected from different parts of Goa has been brought to Delhi and will be used in the construction of the new parliament building.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy received the soil in a pot from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday.

''Received the auspicious Goan soil collected from all parts of Goa, which will be contributed towards the construction of new Parliament, in New Delhi, from the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant,'' Reddy tweeted.

The foundation stone of the new Parliament building was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 10, 2020.

In a statement, the PMO had said that the new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' and will be a landmark opportunity to build a people's Parliament for the first time after the Independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of 'New India' in the 75th anniversary of Independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unlimited Earning Possibilities for Journalists: Ashutosh Singh, Founder and CEO Wortheum

Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unli...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022