Left Menu

Chess-Russian former deputy PM Dvorkovich re-elected FIDE president

Former Russian deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term as president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Sunday, defeating a Ukrainian who had criticised him over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 14:59 IST
Chess-Russian former deputy PM Dvorkovich re-elected FIDE president
Arkady Dvorkovich Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former Russian deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term as president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Sunday, defeating a Ukrainian who had criticized him over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Dvorkovich, deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2018, received 157 votes in his favor and 16 against him at FIDE's general assembly in Chennai, India, the international governing body said.

Dvorkovich, FIDE president since October 2018, ran against Ukraine's Andrii Baryshpolets, who criticized him for his ties with the Russian leadership as a former high-ranking official. Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, a five-time world champion, was elected deputy president.

The Kremlin welcomed Dvorkovich's victory. "The election of the head of FIDE is very important, it's a global event, and of course, we were rooting for Dvorkovich, a Russian citizen," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's RIA news agency.

"Unfortunately politics pervade all aspects linked to sport and culture, which is very, very undesirable and unacceptable to us. But this does not mean that we should not fight." Dvorkovich, who gave an interview to Western media in March in which he spoke out against the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine, quit as chair of the prestigious Skolkovo foundation in March after a lawmaker accused him of a "national betrayal".

At the time the chairman of the foundation's board of directors said Dvorkovich had resigned because he could no longer combine his duties at Skolkovo with his responsibilities at FIDE. Shortly after his comments to Western media, Dvorkovich said in a statement on Skolkovo's website that he was "sincerely proud of the courage of our (Russian) soldiers" and that Russia had been targeted by "harsh and senseless sanctions".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022