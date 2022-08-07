Nepal Vice President congratulates Indian counterpart Dhankhar
Nepal's Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun on Sunday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar, the newly-elected Vice President of India, expressing confidence that the new appointment will help further strengthen relations between the two countries.
Dhankhar, 71, was elected as India's 14th vice president on Saturday. Pun also wished him a successful term.
Sending a message of best wishes to Dhankhar, Nepal's Vice President Pun expressed the confidence that the multi-faceted relations between Nepal and India would be further strengthened and expanded during Dhankhar's tenure, according to sources at the office of the Vice President. Dhankhar won with a huge vote share of 74.36 per cent, the highest in the last six vice-presidential elections, with 528 votes against his rival candidate Margaret Alva's 128 votes.
