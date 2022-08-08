Illegal structures outside absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi's Noida flat demolished

Government officials on Monday morning demolished the ''illegal'' structures built by absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi outside his Noida residence.

The demolition outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in Grand Omaxe society in the city's Sector 93B was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority, an official told PTI. Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a co-resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.

