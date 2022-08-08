Former Haryana minister Sampat Singh rejoins Congress

Former Haryana Minister Sampat Singh on Monday rejoined the Congress in the presence of senior party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda were also present on the occasion.

Former MLAs Radhey Shyam Sharma and Ram Bhagat also joined the Congress.

A six-time MLA, Singh quit the Congress in 2019 and later remained associated with the BJP, though he claimed he never formally joined the saffron party.

Speaking on this occasion, Hooda said the Congress will get a boost with the joining of Singh, Sharma and Bhagat.

These leaders had raised the voices of people from their respective areas, he said.

Every section of society is dissatisfied with the BJP-led government in Haryana. Only the Congress can work for the welfare of the poor, Dalits and farmers, he added.

Singh said he distanced himself from the BJP during the farmers' agitation against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.

Singh had quit the Congress just two weeks ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls in October 2019. He was a party ticket aspirant for the Nalwa segment but did not get it.

He had joined the Congress after quitting the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in 2009. He was the finance minister in the erstwhile INLD government led by Om Prakash Chautala.

