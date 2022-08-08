Hospital finds Mondal "okay", he skips appearance before CBI

Doctors at the city's state-run SSKM Hospital on Monday found Trinamool Congress heavyweight Anubrata Mondal, who was summoned by CBI during the day in connection with its investigation into the cattle smuggling case, to be ''okay''.

There is no requirement for him to be hospitalised at the moment, a senior doctor who tested him told PTI.

Mondal, who earlier in the day skipped appearance before the CBI sleuths citing health issues and instead went to SSKM Hospital, after the health check-ups first went to his flat in Chinar Park and then left for his Birbhum residence.

''Mr Mondal's health condition is fine and he does not require hospitalisation. He can come back for further check-ups at the outpatient department (OPD),'' the doctor said. While coming out after the medical check-up, Mondal was booed with cries of ''goru chor'' (cattle lifter) by several people who had accompanied patients to the hospital. ''The CBI has summoned him in the cattle smuggling scam. He has been allegedly involved in cattle smuggling and that's why I called him as cattle lifter,'' said a man, a resident of Howrah district, who was among those who jeered him.

Mondal had earlier informed CBI that he would be unable to appear before it on Monday, an agency source said.

The TMC Birbhum district president is understood to have sent an email expressing his inability to appear before the central probe agency due to a medical check-up.

CBI officials confirmed receiving Mondal's email.

The probe agency had summoned Mondal, TMC's Birbhum district president, on August 5 to appear before it on Monday.

Mondal has earlier been questioned twice by CBI as part of its investigation.

The CBI has in the recent past conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with the case. Mondal's bodyguard Saigal Hossain has also been arrested by the probe agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)