Provision of election law not applicable in mining lease case: Hemant Soren's legal team to EC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:29 IST
The provision of the election law dealing with disqualification for government contracts does not apply to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accused of extending himself a mining lease, his legal team told the Election Commission today.

One of Soren's legal counsels S K Mendiratta told reporters after the EC hearing that Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with ''Disqualification for Government contracts'' was not applicable in this case.

''This was the sum and substance of our argument today. We will continue with our plea on August 12,'' he said.

Mendiratta has served as a legal expert with EC for decades.

After the Soren side concludes its arguments, the BJP, the petitioner in the case, will give rejoinders.

While dealing with such cases, EC functions as a quasi-judicial body.

The BJP as the petitioner in the case had asserted that Soren violated the provision of the election law by extending himself a favour with a government contract while in office.

Following a reference from the Jharkhand governor, the poll panel in May issued a notice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act as it is alleged that owning the lease violates this law.

