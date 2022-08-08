Left Menu

MPs hail Naidu's tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman, say he's 'retiring but not tired'

Leaders across the aisle on Monday hailed M Venkaiah Naidus tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman and cited his one liners during his farewell programme, saying he is retiring but not tired.Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of the Opposition M Mallikarjun Kharge and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi heaped praises on Naidu for his journey so far in public life.Citing the outgoing vice presidents one-liners, Joshi said he was famous for this.

MPs hail Naidu's tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman, say he's 'retiring but not tired'
Leaders across the aisle on Monday hailed M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman and cited his one liners during his farewell programme, saying he is ''retiring but not tired''.

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of the Opposition M Mallikarjun Kharge and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi heaped praises on Naidu for his journey so far in public life.

Citing the outgoing vice president's one-liners, Joshi said he was famous for this. He used to emphasise that let the government propose, opposition oppose and house dispose, Joshi said.

Conveying his best wishes for Naidu, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, ''Naiduji is retiring but not tired.'' A one-liner of Naidu for retired MPs was also cited by Kharge in his speech at Naidu's farewell programme.

Kharge said, ''Though we were on the opposition side, still would say that Naidu worked for people in his public life and one never retires in public life.'' Goyal said Naidu's farewell is ''a day of mixed feelings''. ''On one side we are celebrating his successful tenure and on the other side he is retiring,'' he said. Addressing the programme, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the rise of Naidu, a farmer's son, to the post of vice-president also shows the strength of democracy.

