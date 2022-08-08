Left Menu

Despite announcement, Uddhav Thackeray yet to formally resign as MLC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:53 IST
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has not formally resigned as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council even after 40 days when he announced this decision while stepping down as the chief minister.

A senior Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan official on Monday said that technically Uddhav Thackeray is still an MLC as he has not submitted a written resignation.

''He has not yet officially resigned as a member of the Legislative Council. His resignation as the chief minister of Maharashtra was approved by Governor B S Koshyari but we have not received any written communication from him regarding his membership of the Upper House of the state legislature,” the official said.

Deputy chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe refused to comment.

There has been no explanation available from Shiv Sena on why Thackeray has not yet formally resigned as an MLC after he announced his decision on the night of June 29.

Thackeray's son Aaditya is an MLA from Mumbai.

When Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the chief minister in November 2019 after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was formed, he was not a member of the either House of the state legislature.

He was elected as MLC on May 18, 2020, with a tenure of six years.

Thackeray announced his resignation as the Maharashtra CM on June 29 night after the Supreme Court refused to stay a floor test necessitated after 39 of the 55 MLAs of Shiv Sena aligned with rebel Eknath Shinde.

Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30 along with Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who is Deputy CM.

