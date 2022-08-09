Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla hosts VP Naidu, his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday hosted outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence. Both Birla and Dhankhar shared pictures of the meeting where their family members were also present.

Naidu's term ends on August 10 and Dhankhar will take oath the next day.

The vice president is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

When Dhankhar assumes charge, presiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be from Rajasthan. Birla represents Kota in Lok Sabha.

