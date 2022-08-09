Left Menu

BJP core group to meet in Patna

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:54 IST
The Bihar BJP core group will meet on Tuesday evening to take stock of the evolving political situation in the state as a break-up with ally Janata Dal (United) appeared imminent.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal is expected to chair the meeting which is likely to be attended by both deputy chief ministers, former state party presidents and other senior leaders.

Former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Choubey, and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad have left for Patna from the national capital to attend the meeting.

Bihar's mercurial Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has split with the BJP for the second time in eight years and is likely to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan later in the day, sources privy to the development said.

Though no official announcements have been made, senior RJD leader Upendra Kushwaha in a tweet congratulated Kumar for leading a ''new coalition in new form,'' implicitly acknowledging the split.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, a minister in the Bihar government, refused to comment on the political developments in the state while attending a function in the national capital.

