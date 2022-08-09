Left Menu

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar again breaks alliance with NDA

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar's resignation came as deja vu as JD-U in the past also had dumped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join a family-led party - Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-08-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 20:51 IST
Caretaker Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar's resignation came as deja vu as JD-U in the past also had dumped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join a family-led party - Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Nitish Kumar has taken multiple U-turns in the past. In 2013, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) broke the alliance with BJP and joined hands with RJD and Congress.

The Mahagathbandhan of JD(U)-RJD-Congress won the 2017 election. Kumar returned as the Chief Minister and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav became the deputy chief minister. However, the Mahagathbandhan collapsed in the year 2017 within two years and Nitish Kumar got reunited with the BJP.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kumar resigned, breaking his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the year 2022, he joined hands with the BJP and became the chief minister.

However, on Tuesday, Kumar again broke the alliance with BJP-lead NDA. After tendering his resignation, Nitish Kumar left the Raj Bhavan and arrived at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna.

Kumar said that all party MPs and MLAs are in consensus that they should leave the BJP-led NDA alliance. Caretaker Chief Minister Kumar said, "All MPs and MLAs reached a consensus that we should leave the NDA. Soon after, I resigned as Bihar CM."

"All the meetings with the MPs, MLAs and MLCs of both the Houses were held today. Everyone's wish was that we should leave NDA. So as everyone wished, we accepted the same and submitted the resignation from the post of the Chief Minister in the NDA government," he added. After tendering his resignation, Nitish Kumar left the Raj Bhavan and arrived at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna.

Kumar, earlier in the day, held a meeting with JD(U) leaders to discuss his next political moves. He then sought time from Governor Phagu Chauhan. Around 4 pm, Kumar arrived at Raj Bhavan and met Governor Phagu Chauhan and apprised him of his decision to quit as Chief Minister. (ANI)

