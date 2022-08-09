Left Menu

U.S. defense secretary raises concerns for Tunisia democracy

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that Tunisia's "dream of self-government" was in danger, adding to U.S. criticism of the president's expansion of powers that has already prompted accusations of "unacceptable interference".

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 09-08-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 23:03 IST
U.S. defense secretary raises concerns for Tunisia democracy
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that Tunisia's "dream of self-government" was in danger, adding to U.S. criticism of the president's expansion of powers that has already prompted accusations of "unacceptable interference". Tunisia's President Kais Saied last month pushed through a new constitution giving himself nearly unchecked authority in a referendum that the electoral commission said had 30% turnout, though some opposition groups say the figure was inflated.

After the referendum, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and incoming U.S. ambassador to Tunis Joey Hood voiced concern for Tunisia's democracy, and Tunisian authorities summoned the acting U.S. charge d'affaires to complain. Washington has been an important donor of both development and security help to Tunisia since its 2011 revolution that ousted autocratic ruler Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali and introduced a democratic system of government.

Tunisia is now seeking a rescue package from the International Monetary Fund to avert a collapse in public finances. Speaking on Tuesday at a U.S. Africa Command ceremony, Austin repeated the criticism.

"Across Africa, those who support democracy and freedom and the rule of law are battling the forces of autocracy, chaos and corruption," he said. "We can feel those headwinds in Tunisia, where people inspired the world with their demands for democracy", he added.

"The United States stands committed to supporting our friends in Tunisia - and anywhere in Africa - who are trying to forge open, accountable and inclusive democracies," Austin said. The U.S. Africa Command, headquartered in Germany, is responsible for all U.S. Department of Defense operations, exercises and security cooperation in Africa and surrounding waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan
4
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022