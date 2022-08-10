Karnataka: BJP state president assures full term service of CM Bommai

The Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Karnataka said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will continue for the full term and the upcoming polls will take place under the guidance of BS Yediyurappa. "There has been no discussion regarding the change of Chief Minister in the BJP-led government. Basavaraja Bommai will continue as Chief Minister for the full term. The upcoming Vidhan Sabha election will be held Under the guidance of BS Yediyurappa, we are going to face it under the leadership of Bommai," Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

Reacting to the Congress's tweet about Bommai's ouster, he highlighted that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were facing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and recently KPCC president D.K.Shivakumar has gotten bail from the court. Kateel alleged that Congress was creating confusion like this to hide it all. "Congress has tweeted this to save the party by hiding its scandals that have come out, the confusion about the chief ministerial candidate is going on in the Congress, they are discussing to make a Dalit the chief minister of the state," he said.

"After the Siddaramaotsava, there has been a lot of internal fighting in Congress. Senior politicians like KB Koliwada have created a situation where Siddaramaiah was scolded. The debate about who will be the next Chief Minister is increasing. Congress tweeted that he will become the third chief minister in the state government to cover its internal conflicts, street fights and confusions of the party," Kateel said. Asserting that the Congress' status will be witnessed after the results of the Vidhan Sabha elections, he further said, "Congress will not play the game of creating confusion. Let it resolve its internal confusion first and face the elections together."

Earlier, Referring to the current political developments in the State and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress in a series of tweets took jibes at the government and said that the state appears set to see a third Chief Minister after Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bengaluru last week. The Congress said that the Bommai government, which has not been able to conduct its first-anniversary "Janotsva", will soon see its end.

The Congress had said that it looks like Bommai is counting the hours to leave the chair and asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, "Dear Bommai, the 'sword fight' for the CM has been started. What is the reason for the change of CM, is it your administrative failure, a fight between leaders, or is it B.S. Yediyurappa's anger?" These comments from Congress came a day after former BJP MLA B. Suresh Gowda claimed that the party's top leadership was considering replacing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He had said, "The Chief Minister might get replaced before Independence Day. There have been talks in the party."

The Opposition Congress, taking a dig at Bommai, tweeted, "40% government is likely to see a third Chief Minister." In another tweet, the party said that "the puppet CM Bommai is on his way out." (ANI)

