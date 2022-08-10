Left Menu

Maharashtra has been avenged, says Cong in Bihar

The Congress in Bihar feels BJPs downfall in the state was just comeuppance for its attempts to oust the grand old party from national politics and engineering defections in Maharashtra.Lashing out at the saffron camp, Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das on Wednesday quipped that BJP-mukt Bihar is the new message that has been sent out to people.Speaking to a television channel on Wednesday, Das said that Congress has always been a sturdy pillar when it came to the progress of the nation, freedom of the country and its recognition.The saffron party wants to wipe out all smaller parties.

The Congress in Bihar feels BJP’s downfall in the state was just comeuppance for its attempts to oust the grand old party from national politics and “engineering defections” in Maharashtra.

Lashing out at the saffron camp, Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das on Wednesday quipped that “BJP-mukt Bihar” is the new message that has been sent out to people.

Speaking to a television channel on Wednesday, Das said that Congress has always been a sturdy pillar – when it came to the progress of the nation, freedom of the country and its recognition.

“The saffron party wants to wipe out all smaller parties. It wants to establish just one party in India (BJP), one colour... and one religion,” Das claimed.

Asked if the speaker of the new ‘Mahagathbandhan’ Bihar government will be from the Congress, which has 19 MLAs in the Assembly, Das said “whatever will happen, will happen for the good”.

“Yesterday I had said that history was in the making… This is indeed a historic achievement. Bihar has sent out the message of BJP-mukt Bihar,” he said. Meanwhile, Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh, in a tweet, said that Bihar was ‘no operation lotus’. “No cash caught. No ED raids. No Assam CM. No resort travel. All done in characteristic Bihar style, civilised & low-cost. CM gets support of largest party and others. In Maharashtra, BJP engineered defections. In Bihar, BJP was rejected and ejected,” he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

