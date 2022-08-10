UK working on cost-of-living support package for next PM to consider - minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:39 IST
The British government is working on new cost-of-living support measures for the next prime minister to consider, Treasury minister Simon Clarke said on Wednesday, amid growing calls for more support to households facing rising energy bills. "Of course, the Government is working up a package of cost of living support that the next Prime Minister can consider when they take office," Clarke said on Twitter.
Britain's new prime minister, who will replace Boris Johnson, will be announced on Sept. 5.
