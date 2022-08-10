Nitish wanted to become vice prez, got angry when BJP refused: Sushil Modi
PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wanted to become the vice president and he dumped the BJP after the party failed to accommodate his ambitions.
The former deputy CM’s charge was rebutted by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, national president of Kumar’s JD(U), who also mocked Modi as a leader “abandoned by the roadside” by his own party as a “punishment” for “close relations he had with Nitish Kumar”.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lalan
- Nitish Kumar
- Sushil Kumar Modi
- Modi
- Bihar Chief
- Rajiv Ranjan Singh
- Kumar’s JD(U
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of country's pride: PM Modi
It's been real privilege to work with you as your prime minister: PM Modi to Kovind
PM Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu: Rashtrapati Bhavan
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
India a police state, Modi a king: Rahul Gandhi at Congress protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning.