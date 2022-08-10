Left Menu

TRS leader Kavitha confident of party winning Munugode bypoll when held

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:23 IST
TRS leader Kavitha confident of party winning Munugode bypoll when held
  • Country:
  • India

TRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday exuded confidence that the ruling party in Telangana will win the Munugode assembly seat which is due for a bypoll, whenever the elections are held.

Munugode assembly seat fell vacant after sitting Congress legislator K Rajgopal Reddy tendered his resignation as MLA on August 8. Subsequently, Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy accepted it.

Rajgopal Reddy is expected to join the opposition BJP on August 21.

Kavitha said Nalgonda district is a stronghold of TRS.

She also reminded that TRS party defeated two stalwart leaders in the bypolls of Huzurnagar and Nagarjunsagar held after 2018 general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022