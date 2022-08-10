Left Menu

Patnaik not to celebrate Raksha Bandhan due to COVID-19 situation

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:44 IST
Keeping in view the spread of COVID-19, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate ‘Raksha Bandhan Ustav’ and urged people to remain alert during the festival, a CMO official said on Wednesday.

Patnaik has urged the party leaders, workers and other well wishers not to visit his residence on the occasion on Thursday as he has decided not to take part in Raksha Bandhan Ustav this time, the official said.

He, however, wished the people of the state for Raksha Bandhan and advised them to celebrate the festival with adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

Patnaik has not been celebrating major festivals for the last couple of years due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Earlier during pre-COVID period also, the chief minister has many times skipped the celebrations due to natural calamities and disasters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

