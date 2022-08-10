Ensure proper arrangements for devotees at religious sites, festivals: Rajasthan CM to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that proper arrangements are made for devotees at religious sites and festivals, days after three women were killed in a stampede at Khatushyam Ji Temple in Sikar.

He described the stampede that took place on Monday as sad and unfortunate.

Gehlot held a meeting at his residence on the security management in fairs and festivals in the state.

He said the district administration should hold regular consultations with religious leaders and festival organisers on the arrangements being made so that such unfortunate incidents do not recur.

Three women identified as Shanti Devi, Maya Devi and Kripa Devi were killed in the stampede at Khatushyam Ji Temple in the early hours of Monday.

Four others were injured in the incident on the day when tens of thousands of people from Rajasthan and neighbouring states headed to the famous temple to mark “Gyaras” or “Ekadashi”.

Gehlot also asked the chief secretary to ascertain the present condition of the families who lost their loved ones in the stampede in Mehrangarh in 2008. More than 200 people were killed in the stampede.

