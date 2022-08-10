Left Menu

Ensure proper arrangements for devotees at religious sites, festivals: Rajasthan CM to officials

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:50 IST
Ensure proper arrangements for devotees at religious sites, festivals: Rajasthan CM to officials
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that proper arrangements are made for devotees at religious sites and festivals, days after three women were killed in a stampede at Khatushyam Ji Temple in Sikar.

He described the stampede that took place on Monday as sad and unfortunate.

Gehlot held a meeting at his residence on the security management in fairs and festivals in the state.

He said the district administration should hold regular consultations with religious leaders and festival organisers on the arrangements being made so that such unfortunate incidents do not recur.

Three women identified as Shanti Devi, Maya Devi and Kripa Devi were killed in the stampede at Khatushyam Ji Temple in the early hours of Monday.

Four others were injured in the incident on the day when tens of thousands of people from Rajasthan and neighbouring states headed to the famous temple to mark “Gyaras” or “Ekadashi”.

Gehlot also asked the chief secretary to ascertain the present condition of the families who lost their loved ones in the stampede in Mehrangarh in 2008. More than 200 people were killed in the stampede.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment, CDC says; UK faces danger of running out of monkeypox vaccine by this month - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment...

 Global
3
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
4
China's CPEC reality exposed as Gwadar port in Pakistan remains devoid of economic activity

China's CPEC reality exposed as Gwadar port in Pakistan remains devoid of ec...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022