Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 12:41 IST
Former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dhankhar's predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.
