Left Menu

Give TN more chances to host global events: Stalin to Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding the people and state government for successfully conducting the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad.On his twitter handle, Stalin said Thank you Honble PM narendramodi for your kind words of praise.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-08-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 18:54 IST
Give TN more chances to host global events: Stalin to Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding the people and state government for successfully conducting the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad.

On his twitter handle, Stalin said: ''Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for your kind words of praise. Hospitality & Self-respect are two inseparable qualities of Tamils. I seek your constant support & request that Tamil Nadu be rewarded with more opportunities to host such global events.'' Modi had tweeted that the people and government of Tamil Nadu have been excellent hosts of the 44th Chess Olympiad. ''I would like to appreciate them for welcoming the world and showcasing our outstanding culture and hospitality. @mkstalin,'' the Prime Minister had said. The Olympiad was held at nearby Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
4
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022