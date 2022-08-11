Left Menu

Twitter reintroduces election misinformation rules ahead of U.S. midterms

The tests resulted in 1.6 million fewer views of misleading information per month, Twitter said. The efforts to fight misinformation, like those during the 2020 presidential election, include information prompts in user timelines to "prebunk," that is to debunk falsehoods before they spread further online.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 22:08 IST
Twitter reintroduces election misinformation rules ahead of U.S. midterms
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc will revive features on the social media site to promote accurate information about the November U.S. midterm election and clamp down on false and misleading posts, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Civil rights and online misinformation experts have accused social media and tech platforms of not doing enough to prevent the spread of misinformation, including the idea that President Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election. Twitter will apply its civic integrity policy, introduced in 2018, to the Nov. 8 midterms when all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are at stake and about a third of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate.

The policy prohibits users from posting misleading content intended to dissuade people from voting and claims intended to undermine public confidence in an election, including false information about the outcome of an election. Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump from the service last year, citing the risk of "further incitement of violence" days after supporters of the then-president stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The San Francisco-based company, which has sued billionaire Elon Musk to close his $44-billion agreement to acquire the company, said it conducted tests to prevent misleading tweets from being recommended to other users through notifications. The tests resulted in 1.6 million fewer views of misleading information per month, Twitter said.

The efforts to fight misinformation, like those during the 2020 presidential election, include information prompts in user timelines to "prebunk," that is to debunk falsehoods before they spread further online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022