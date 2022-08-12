U.S. Attorney General Garland confirms FBI investigating Trump
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed on Thursday that federal agents had searched Donald Trump's Florida estate amid a probe that sources have said is focused on whether the former president illegally removed records from the White House as he was leaving office.
